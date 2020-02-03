B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for PFSweb (PFSW)

B.Riley FBR analyst Kara Anderson maintained a Buy rating on PFSweb (PFSW) today and set a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1024 out of 5852 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PFSweb with a $5.33 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.70 and a one-year low of $2.03. Currently, PFSweb has an average volume of 48.19K.

PFSweb, Inc. engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services, and PFS Operations.