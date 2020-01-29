B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for OSI Systems (OSIS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Josh Nichols reiterated a Buy rating on OSI Systems (OSIS) today and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $96.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 43.8% success rate. Nichols covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and Horizon Global.

Currently, the analyst consensus on OSI Systems is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $119.00.

The company has a one-year high of $117.21 and a one-year low of $84.43. Currently, OSI Systems has an average volume of 112.5K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OSIS in relation to earlier this year.

OSI Systems, Inc. is an integrated designer and manufacturer of specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The company operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics & Manufacturing.