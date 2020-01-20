B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for NMI Holdings (NMIH)

B.Riley FBR analyst Randy Binner maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings (NMIH) on January 17 and set a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.53, close to its 52-week high of $35.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.4% and a 66.2% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and Health Insurance Innovations.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NMI Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.71.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on NMI Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $49.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $35.52 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMIH in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability.