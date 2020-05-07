B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for NMI Holdings (NMIH)

In a report released today, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on NMI Holdings (NMIH), with a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.9% and a 55.0% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NMI Holdings with a $29.05 average price target, an 118.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.80 and a one-year low of $8.07. Currently, NMI Holdings has an average volume of 1.26M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of NMIH in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2020, Steven Scheid, a Director at NMIH sold 27,325 shares for a total of $828,494.

NMI Holdings, Inc. is engaged in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.