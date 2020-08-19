B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Marcus (MCS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on Marcus (MCS) today and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.8% and a 38.4% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dolby Laboratories, National Cinemedia, and Cinemark Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marcus is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.67, which is a 69.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Marcus’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.93 million and GAAP net loss of $27.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $233 million and had a net profit of $18.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 39 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MCS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in May 2020, Allan Selig, a Director at MCS bought 500 shares for a total of $5,570.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Ben Marcus on November 1, 1935 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.