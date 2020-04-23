B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for L Brands (LB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson reiterated a Buy rating on L Brands (LB) today and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.19, close to its 52-week low of $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -12.7% and a 30.4% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for L Brands with a $24.11 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $28.02 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, L Brands has an average volume of 11.22M.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

