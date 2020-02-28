B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Koppers Holdings (KOP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Koppers Holdings (KOP) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $19.98, close to its 52-week low of $19.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Koppers Holdings with a $52.50 average price target, which is a 130.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 18, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Koppers Holdings’ market cap is currently $413.5M and has a P/E ratio of 9.68. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.12.

Koppers Holdings, Inc. operates as a holding company, which produces treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials & Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products & Services; and Performance Chemicals.