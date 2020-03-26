B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for InterDigital (IDCC)

In a report released today, Eric Wold from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on InterDigital (IDCC), with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.05.

Currently, the analyst consensus on InterDigital is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $90.00.

InterDigital’s market cap is currently $1.26B and has a P/E ratio of 59.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.73.

InterDigital, Inc. engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology. It also offers digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G and IEEE 802-related products and networks. The company was founded by Seligsohn I. Sherwin in 1972 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.