B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Intercept Pharma (ICPT)

In a report released today, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Intercept Pharma (ICPT), with a price target of $158.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $93.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Intercept Pharma has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $167.42, which is a 75.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 7, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $257.00 price target.

Based on Intercept Pharma’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $84.83 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $88.01 million.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline is OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.