B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Hanesbrands (HBI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on Hanesbrands (HBI) on December 19. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 47.1% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, Columbia Sportswear, and G-III Apparel Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hanesbrands is a Hold with an average price target of $18.40.

Based on Hanesbrands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $188 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $171 million.

Hanesbrands, Inc. is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.