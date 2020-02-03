B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Gentex (GNTX)

B.Riley FBR analyst Christopher Van Horn reiterated a Buy rating on Gentex (GNTX) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $29.77, close to its 52-week high of $31.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Horn is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 51.0% success rate. Horn covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Motorcar Parts Of America, Methode Electronics, and Cooper Tire Rubber.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Gentex with a $33.67 average price target.

Based on Gentex’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $99.55 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $106 million.

Gentex Corp. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of electro-optical products for the automotive, commercial building, and aircraft industries. Its revenue is derived from the production and sales of automotive products in the United States, Germany, and Japan.

