B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Genfit SA (GNFT)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Genfit SA (GNFT), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.95, close to its 52-week low of $12.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genfit SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $46.00.

The company has a one-year high of $26.25 and a one-year low of $12.00. Currently, Genfit SA has an average volume of 58.63K.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.