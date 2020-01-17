B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Mayank Mamtani reiterated a Buy rating on Fortress Biotech (FBIO) today and set a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.64, close to its 52-week high of $2.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 24.7% and a 46.6% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, and Madrigal Pharmaceuticals.

Fortress Biotech has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

Based on Fortress Biotech’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $12.76 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.64 million.

Fortress Biotech, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology Product Sales, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development, and National. The National segment consists of National Holdings Corporation, an independent brokerage company.