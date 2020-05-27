B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Foot Locker (FL)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Foot Locker (FL), with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $28.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -8.0% and a 33.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, Turning Point Brands, and G-III Apparel Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Foot Locker with a $30.83 average price target, representing an 8.5% upside. In a report issued on May 19, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $37.00 price target.

Based on Foot Locker’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $0. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.08 billion and had a net profit of $172 million.

Foot Locker, Inc. engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. It operates through the Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers segments. The Athletic Stores segment sells athletic footwear and apparel under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, SIX:02, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brands. The Direct-to-Customers segment includes Footlocker.com, Inc., Eastbay, Inc., and international electronic commerce businesses. The company was founded on April 7, 1989 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

