B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Cormedix (CRMD)

B.Riley FBR analyst Andrew D’silva maintained a Buy rating on Cormedix (CRMD) today and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.91.

According to TipRanks.com, D’silva is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 40.0% success rate. D’silva covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, and Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Cormedix has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00, a 213.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $9.99 and a one-year low of $2.16. Currently, Cormedix has an average volume of 271.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMD in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CorMedix, Inc. operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company, which seeks to in-license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. The firm is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters. The company was founded by Antony E. Pfaffle in 2006 and is headquartered in Berkeley Heights, NJ.