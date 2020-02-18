B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Kucera maintained a Buy rating on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co (CTO) today and set a price target of $82.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $62.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Franklin Street Properties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.00.

The company has a one-year high of $68.64 and a one-year low of $57.33. Currently, Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co has an average volume of 23.81K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 54 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CTO in relation to earlier this year.

Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. is a diversified real estate operating company. The company operates through the following business segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, and Real Estate Operations.