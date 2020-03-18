B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for ChannelAdvisor (ECOM)

B.Riley FBR analyst Zach Cummins reiterated a Buy rating on ChannelAdvisor (ECOM) today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.60, close to its 52-week low of $4.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Cummins ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -26.9% and a 19.8% success rate. Cummins covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ServiceSource International, American Software, and Liveperson.

ChannelAdvisor has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $12.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.83 and a one-year low of $4.64. Currently, ChannelAdvisor has an average volume of 109.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ECOM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution that enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels.