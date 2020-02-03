B.Riley FBR Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Brooks Automation (BRKS)

In a report released yesterday, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Brooks Automation (BRKS), with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.2% and a 54.3% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Brooks Automation has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $46.33.

Based on Brooks Automation’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $4.06 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $14.42 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 58 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRKS in relation to earlier this year.

Brooks Automation, Inc. engages in the provision of automation and cryogenic solutions for multiple markets, including semiconductor capital equipment and life science biological sample management and storage. It operates through the Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Sciences segments.