B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on SilverCrest Metals (SILV)

B.Riley FBR analyst Adam Graf maintained a Hold rating on SilverCrest Metals (SILV) today and set a price target of $9.60. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.69, close to its 52-week high of $8.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Graf is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.0% and a 37.9% success rate. Graf covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Gold Standard Ventures, First Majestic Silver, and Hecla Mining Company.

SilverCrest Metals has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.52.

Based on SilverCrest Metals’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.82 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $1.03 million.

SilverCrest Metals, Inc. engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties and precious metals. It focuses on new discoveries, value-added acquisitions, and targeting production in Mexico’s historic precious metal districts. Its portfolio includes Las Chispas, Cruz de Mayo, Angel de Plata, and Estacion Llano.