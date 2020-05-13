B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Rcm Technologies (RCMT)

The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1.25, close to its 52-week low of $1.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Rygiel has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.6% and a 43.7% success rate. Rygiel covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Select Interior Concepts, Granite Construction, and Orion Group Holdings.

Rcm Technologies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $1.75.

The company has a one-year high of $4.17 and a one-year low of $1.02. Currently, Rcm Technologies has an average volume of 20.31K.

RCM Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, Information Technology, and Corporate. The Engineering segment comprises of engineering, design, engineering analysis, technical writing, and technical support services. The Specialty Health Care Services segment offers staffing of health care professionals. The Information Technology segment involves the enterprise business solutions, application services, infrastructure solutions, competitive advantage and productivity solutions, life sciences solutions, and other selected vertical market specific offerings. The company was founded by Leon Kopyt in 1971 and is headquartered in Pennsauken, NJ.