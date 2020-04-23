B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Lam Research (LRCX)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Lam Research (LRCX), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $271.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -6.2% and a 36.1% success rate. Ellis covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Methode Electronics, and Skyworks Solutions.

Lam Research has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $301.89.

Lam Research’s market cap is currently $39.56B and has a P/E ratio of 18.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 12.94.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LRCX in relation to earlier this year.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning. The company was founded by David Lam on January 21, 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.