B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP)

In a report released today, Rajiv Sharma from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Gain Capital Holdings (GCAP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Sharma is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 70.8% success rate. Sharma covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, Donnelley Financial Solutions, and Lincoln Edu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Gain Capital Holdings with a $6.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.72 and a one-year low of $3.30. Currently, Gain Capital Holdings has an average volume of 445.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 14 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of GCAP in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Joseph Schenk, a Director at GCAP bought 40,000 shares for a total of $153,200.

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of online trading services and solutions, specializing in over-the-counter and exchange-traded markets. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Futures. The Retail segment provides its retail customers around the world with access to a range global financial markets, including spot foreign exchange, precious metals trading, and contracts for difference. The Futures segment includes exchange-traded futures and options on futures on various global exchanges. This segment offers futures services through its subsidiary, GAIN Capital Group, LLC, under the GAIN Capital Futures brand. The company was founded by Mark E. Galant in October 1999 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.