B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Cedar Fair (FUN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold maintained a Hold rating on Cedar Fair (FUN) today and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.8% and a 37.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Cedar Fair has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $57.00.

Cedar Fair’s market cap is currently $3.06B and has a P/E ratio of 21.05. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 81.61.

Cedar Fair LP engages in the operation of amusement parks, outdoor and indoor water parks, and hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point, Kings Island, Canada’s Wonderland, Dorney Park and Wildwater Kingdom, Valleyfair, Kings Dominion, Worlds of Fun, Knott’s Berry Farm, and California’s Great America.