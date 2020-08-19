B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG)

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Bluerock Residential Growth (BRG), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $7.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 59.8% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Franklin Street Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bluerock Residential Growth with a $8.67 average price target.

Based on Bluerock Residential Growth’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $56.24 million and net profit of $979K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $52.44 million and had a net profit of $2.35 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BRG in relation to earlier this year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.