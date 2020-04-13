B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Bank of Princeton (BPRN)

B.Riley FBR analyst Steve Moss maintained a Hold rating on Bank of Princeton (BPRN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $21.21, close to its 52-week low of $19.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Moss has currently no stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.4% and a 37.9% success rate. Moss covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Seacoast Banking Of Florida, and Bridgewater Bancshares.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Bank of Princeton is a Hold with an average price target of $25.00.

Bank of Princeton’s market cap is currently $152.3M and has a P/E ratio of 15.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.83.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit. The company was founded by Stephen Distler and Ross Wishnick in 2007 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.