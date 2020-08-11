B.Riley FBR Remains a Hold on Acacia Communications (ACIA)

In a report released today, Dave Kang from B.Riley FBR maintained a Hold rating on Acacia Communications (ACIA), with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $68.27, close to its 52-week high of $69.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Kang is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 22.6% and a 69.3% success rate. Kang covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Applied Optoelectronics, DASAN Zhone Solutions, and Extreme Networks.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Acacia Communications is a Hold with an average price target of $70.00.

The company has a one-year high of $69.13 and a one-year low of $60.62. Currently, Acacia Communications has an average volume of 595.2K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ACIA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Acacia Communications, Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of high-speed coherent optical interconnect products that are designed to transform communications networks through improvements in performance, capacity, and cost. The company was founded by Mehrdad Givehchi, Benny P. Mikkelsen, and Christian J. Rasmussen in June 2009 and is headquartered in Maynard, MA.