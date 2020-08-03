B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Austin Angelo- August 3, 2020, 7:33 AM EDT

In a report released today, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR), with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.96, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -6.8% and a 46.0% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Industrial Logistics Properties, Diversified Healthcare Trust, and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Xenia Hotels & Resorts with a $8.67 average price target.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts’ market cap is currently $905.3M and has a P/E ratio of 398.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.55.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

