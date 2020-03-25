B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on WW International (WW)

In a report released today, Kara Anderson from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on WW International (WW), with a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson is ranked #1835 out of 6165 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for WW International with a $40.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

WW International’s market cap is currently $1.17B and has a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.60.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

WW International, Inc. engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations. The Continental Europe segment comprises of Germany, Switzerland, France, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, and Sweden Company-owned operations. The others segment offers Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Brazil Company-owned operations, as well as revenues and costs from franchises in the United States. The company was founded by Jean Nidetch in 1963 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More on WW: