B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on USA Compression (USAC)

B.Riley FBR analyst Tom Curran maintained a Buy rating on USA Compression (USAC) on January 13 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.9% and a 38.2% success rate. Curran covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Select Energy Services.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for USA Compression with a $19.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $19.00 and a one-year low of $14.03. Currently, USA Compression has an average volume of 254.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

USA Compression Partners LP engages in the provision of compression services in terms of total compression fleet horsepower. It offers services in connection with infrastructure applications, including both allowing for the processing and transportation of natural gas through the domestic pipeline system and enhancing crude oil production through artificial lift processes. The company was founded by Eric Dee Long on July 10, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.