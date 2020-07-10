B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Turning Point Brands (TPB)

In a report released yesterday, Susan Anderson from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Turning Point Brands (TPB), with a price target of $38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.5% and a 34.7% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Wolverine World Wide, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Turning Point Brands is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $36.33, representing a 34.2% upside. In a report issued on July 8, Craig-Hallum also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $56.08 and a one-year low of $14.09. Currently, Turning Point Brands has an average volume of 115.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of TPB in relation to earlier this year.

Turning Point Brands, Inc. provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos. The NewGen products segment markets e-cigarettes, e-liquids, vaporizers, and other related products and distributes a wide assortment of vaping products to non-traditional retail outlets via VaporBeast and Vapor Shark. The company was founded by Thomas Helms, Jr. in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.