B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Teck Resources (TECK)

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Teck Resources (TECK) on January 6 and set a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $16.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teck Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $24.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Teck Resources’ market cap is currently $9.25B and has a P/E ratio of 7.54. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.52.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teck Resources Ltd. is a diversified resource company, which engages in the mining and mineral development of copper, steelmaking coal, zinc, and energy properties. The firm also produces germanium and indium. It operates through the following business segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate.