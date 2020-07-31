B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Suncoke Energy (SXC)

In a report issued on March 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Suncoke Energy (SXC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Suncoke Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Suncoke Energy’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $383 million and net profit of $4.9 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $391 million and had a net profit of $9.8 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of Jewell, Indiana Harbor, Haverhill, Granite City and Middletown cokemaking and heat recovery operations located in Vansant, Virginia; East Chicago, Indiana; Franklin Furnace, Ohio; Granite City, Illinois; and Middletown, Ohio, respectively. The Brazil Coke segment comprises of its operations in Vitória. The Logistics segment includes the handling and mixing service operations in East Chicago, Indiana; Ceredo, West Virginia; Belle, West Virginia; Catlettsburg, Kentucky; and Convent, Louisiana. The company was founded in December 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, IL.