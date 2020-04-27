B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Smith Micro Software (SMSI)

In a report released today, Josh Nichols from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Smith Micro Software (SMSI), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Nichols is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.0% and a 39.6% success rate. Nichols covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Adesto Technologies, Avid Technology, and RF Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Smith Micro Software is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Smith Micro Software’s market cap is currently $205.7M and has a P/E ratio of 18.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.66.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Smith Micro Software, Inc. engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless and Graphics segments. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. The Graphics segment develops a variety of software, including graphic design and animation, and compression and PC/Mac utilities, for consumers, professional artists, and educators. The company was founded by William W. Smith Jr. on November 30, 1982 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.