B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on SeaWorld (SEAS)

B.Riley FBR analyst Eric Wold reiterated a Buy rating on SeaWorld (SEAS) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $10.52, close to its 52-week low of $6.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Wold has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -26.8% and a 16.5% success rate. Wold covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Cinemedia, Cinemark Holdings, and AMC Entertainment.

Currently, the analyst consensus on SeaWorld is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $21.00, implying an 119.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Based on SeaWorld’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $24.18 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $11.05 million.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.