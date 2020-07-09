B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

In a report released today, Timothy P. Hayes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Saratoga Investment (SAR), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Hayes has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.0% and a 44.8% success rate. Hayes covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Broadmark Realty Capital, Cherry Hill Mortgage, and Ellington Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Saratoga Investment is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.63.

Based on Saratoga Investment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending February 29, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $30.14 million and net profit of $26.79 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $9.49 million and had a net profit of $7.86 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of SAR in relation to earlier this year.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of financing solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in leveraged loans issued by middle market companies. The company was founded on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.