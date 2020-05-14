B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Ramaco Resources (METC)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources (METC), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.96, close to its 52-week low of $1.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -19.6% and a 31.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Hi-Crush Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ramaco Resources with a $5.83 average price target.

Ramaco Resources’ market cap is currently $83.72M and has a P/E ratio of 3.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.51.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. engages in the operation and development of coal mining properties. The firm deals with metallurgical coal in central and southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia, and southwestern Pennsylvania. Its portfolio consists of Elk Creek, Berwind, RAM Mine, and Knox Creek. The company was founded by Randall W. Atkins in August 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, KY.