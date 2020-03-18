B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $6.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.22, close to its 52-week low of $2.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -11.7% and a 28.5% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.13.

The company has a one-year high of $7.15 and a one-year low of $2.11. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 278K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.