B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Quantum (QMCO)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO) today and set a price target of $9.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.35, close to its 52-week high of $8.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75.

The company has a one-year high of $8.52 and a one-year low of $2.19. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 139.7K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Hard Disk Drive Group, a subsidiary of Seagate Technology Plc, is a company headquartered in Milpitas, CA. The firm designs, develops, and markets hard disk drives. It was acquired by Maxtor Corp., a subsidiary of Seagate Technology Plc since May 2006, from Quantum Corp. on 02 Apr 01 for $842.88 million.