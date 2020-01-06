B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Quantum (QMCO)

In a report released today, Craig Ellis from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Quantum (QMCO), with a price target of $9.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.15, close to its 52-week high of $7.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 63.5% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quantum is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $8.75, representing a 23.9% upside. In a report issued on December 30, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Quantum’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $2.32 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 30 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of QMCO in relation to earlier this year.

Quantum Hard Disk Drive Group, a subsidiary of Seagate Technology Plc, is a company headquartered in Milpitas, CA. The firm designs, develops, and markets hard disk drives. It was acquired by Maxtor Corp., now part of Seagate Technology Plc from Quantum Corp. on 02 Apr 01 for $842.88 million.