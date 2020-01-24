B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on PCTEL (PCTI)

B.Riley FBR analyst Marc Wiesenberger reiterated a Buy rating on PCTEL (PCTI) today and set a price target of $10.25. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.75, close to its 52-week high of $9.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is ranked #519 out of 5866 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PCTEL is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $9.00.

Based on PCTEL’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $1.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $9.14 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of PCTI in relation to earlier this year.

PCTEL, Inc. engages in the provision of antennas and wireless network testing solutions. The firms products deployed primarily in small cells, enterprise wi-fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial internet of things. It operates through Connected Solutions and RF Solutions segments.