B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on ON Semi (ON)

B.Riley FBR analyst Craig Ellis maintained a Buy rating on ON Semi (ON) on January 24 and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $24.99, close to its 52-week high of $25.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Ellis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 60.4% success rate. Ellis covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, Skyworks Solutions, and Applied Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ON Semi with a $25.57 average price target, a -1.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 16, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

ON Semi’s market cap is currently $10.26B and has a P/E ratio of 32.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.19.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 83 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of ON in relation to earlier this year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.