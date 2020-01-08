B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Nordic American Tanker (NAT)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Nordic American Tanker (NAT), with a price target of $7.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.14, close to its 52-week high of $5.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.4% and a 58.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Ship Finance International, Matthews International, and Dynagas LNG Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nordic American Tanker with a $6.63 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.17 and a one-year low of $1.66. Currently, Nordic American Tanker has an average volume of 3.53M.

Nordic American Tankers Ltd. is an international tanker company, which engages in owning and operating of Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded by Herbjørn Hansson on June 12, 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.