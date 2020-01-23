B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA), with a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00.

Buck has an average return of 5.1% when recommending Mesa Air Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mesa Air Group with a $14.25 average price target.

Mesa Air Group’s market cap is currently $291.3M and has a P/E ratio of 6.61. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.66.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

