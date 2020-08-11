B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Mesa Air Group (MESA)

B.Riley FBR analyst Scott Buck maintained a Buy rating on Mesa Air Group (MESA) today and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.49.

Mesa Air Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.33, implying a 59.1% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Deutsche Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $5.50 price target.

Based on Mesa Air Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $180 million and net profit of $1.89 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $177 million and had a net profit of $13.25 million.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet includes American Eagle and United Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.