B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK)

In a report released today, Liam Burke from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -7.9% and a 38.0% success rate. Burke covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, Nordic American Tanker, and Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Landmark Infrastructure is a Hold with an average price target of $18.00.

Based on Landmark Infrastructure’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.69 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $2.38 million.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation.