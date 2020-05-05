B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on L Brands (LB)

B.Riley FBR analyst Susan Anderson maintained a Buy rating on L Brands (LB) yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Anderson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -11.1% and a 31.9% success rate. Anderson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Turning Point Brands, G-III Apparel Group, and Lululemon Athletica.

L Brands has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.66, which is a 52.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 24, Deutsche Bank also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $28.02 and a one-year low of $8.00. Currently, L Brands has an average volume of 11.21M.

L Brands, Inc. engages in the retail business. It is focused on women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty categories. It operates its business through the following segments: Victorias Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. Its brands include Victorias Secret, Bath and Body Works, Pink, La Senza, and Henri Bendel. The company was founded by Leslie Herbert Wexner in 1963 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

