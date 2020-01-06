B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Iteris (ITI)

In a report issued on January 2, Jeff Van Sinderen from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Iteris (ITI), with a price target of $8.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Sinderen is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 48.7% success rate. Sinderen covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Electronics, Celsius Holdings, and Chromadex.

Iteris has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.75.

The company has a one-year high of $6.69 and a one-year low of $3.33. Currently, Iteris has an average volume of 150.1K.

Iteris, Inc. engages in the provision of information solutions for both the traffic management and global agribusiness markets. It operates through the following segments: Roadway Sensors; Transportation Systems; and Agriculture and Weather Analytics.