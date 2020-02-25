B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT)

Christine Brown- February 25, 2020, 7:47 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Bryan Maher from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Industrial Logistics Properties (ILPT), with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $23.20, close to its 52-week high of $24.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Maher is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.5% and a 50.4% success rate. Maher covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Office Properties Income, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, and Apple Hospitality REIT.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Industrial Logistics Properties with a $29.00 average price target.

Based on Industrial Logistics Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $11.67 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $18.29 million.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which owns and leases industrial and logistics buildings and leased industrial lands. The company was founded on September 15, 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

