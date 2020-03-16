B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on IMV (IMV)

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on IMV (IMV), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.09, close to its 52-week low of $2.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

IMV has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.55, a 178.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 28, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $11.50 price target.

Based on IMV’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.82 million.

IMV, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of immunotherapy in Oncology. Its proprietary drug delivery platform (DPX) enables the programming of immune cells in vivo. The firm’s candidate, DPX-Survivac, is a T cell-activating immunotherapy combining DPX with a specific tumor target: Survivin.

