B.Riley FBR Remains a Buy on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

B.Riley FBR analyst Liam Burke maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Burke is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -7.9% and a 40.2% success rate. Burke covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Matthews International, LiqTech International, and Orbital Energy Group.

Hoegh LNG Partners has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $12.69.

Based on Hoegh LNG Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $38.54 million and net profit of $18.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $37.76 million and had a net profit of $16.11 million.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.